Notable Women in Education: Kanika Burks

Notable Women in Education Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: Alverno, B.A.

Alverno, B.A. Graduate degree/university: Alverno, M.A.; and currently in inaugural doctoral program

Kanika Burks, principal of Milwaukee College Prep – Lola Rowe Campus, is an educator and leader who works to inspire her students and serve as a bridge for the school and community.

“She is that conduit to connecting community leaders and resources to her students and their families,” said Tammy Belton-Davis, founder and principal of Athena Communications. “(Burks) makes it her mission to educate and empower the entire child and their family. I met her first when she was principal at Gwen T. Jackson School and I saw her engage with parents, hug on the students, lead her staff in training and be a resource to those in the neighborhood.

“What I appreciate most about Kanika is that she brings joy and passion to the work,” Belton-Davis said. “The business of education can be tough. You are managing the unions, educational policies, national and state metrics while understanding the reality that our children are experiencing stress and trauma that is generational and deep.

“Not to mention, the innovation and resilience required of educating young people through a pandemic. I’ve seen her launch book clubs, contests with staff, and guest book readings with kindergarten students to spark learning and real engagement.”