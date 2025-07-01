Mitchell Airport international terminal project cost rises to $95 million

The cost of the redevelopment of the shuttered Concourse E at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has risen again, now totaling $95.2 million, up from its last quote at $80 million.

Madison-based construction firm Findorff was awarded the contract to lead the construction of the international terminal, reopening Concourse E which has been closed to the public since 2017.

Mitchell International Airport has only three concourses: C, D and E.

In August of 2024, BizTimes reported that the airport was seeking federal funding for the project, which had risen in cost from $55 million to $80 million since 2019. In the last 10 months, the project’s price tag has risen another $15 million due to inflationary pressures, according to county documents.

Since the project’s inception in 2016, the total cost has risen over $50 million dollars. Additional grant funding and federal funding was requested by the airport to cover the cost increase. Its funding needs have yet to be secured.

The airport planned to supplement funding with airport development funds, passenger facility charge revenue, and passenger facility charge backed bonds.

“The full makeup of the funding (for the project) is still being determined,” said Harold Mester, director of public affairs and marketing for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Milwaukee Timmerman Airport. “Specifics of the project will be announced when we formally launch the project.”

Originally, construction was expected to begin in 2025 if federal funds were dispersed. Since the project’s full funding has not been secured, no construction has begun and its timeline is still being determined, Mester said.

A representative from Findorff was not immediately available for comment.

BizTimes reporter Hunter Turpin contributed to this story.