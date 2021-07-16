Notable Women in Education: Lisa Olson

Category: Notable Women in Education

Number of years working in your current industry: 30

Undergrad degree/university: Business Education at UW-Eau Claire

Graduate degree/university: Masters in Business Education - UW-Whitewater; National Board certification in career and technical education; Administrative Degree and Doctoral Degree in Leadership, Learning, and Service - Cardinal Stritch;

Since Dr. Lisa Olson came to the Whitnall School District as superintendent in 2016, she has lead the district through internal issues with confidence and consistency while remaining transparent with her intentions and actions, according to Whitnall School District Board member Quin Brunette.

All businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and schools were no different. Olson listened to the community, the state and a medical advisory committee that she created to help guide her.

“We were able to come to a careful decision that kept our district open the entire year and serve the families of our district with the best educational experience possible,” Brunette said. “Lisa was purposeful in providing Whitnall families options–either in person or virtual learning–while balancing staffing, unique household needs and the physical and mental health of students.

“She continues to push us to do better and lead the district through a long-term continuous improvement project to place us as a destination district in the future. Lisa has brought a business sense to the district to unify staff evaluations, create a consistent grading policy, work to keep our tax levy low and move to a place that we hire for culture among the high-quality candidates she attracts.”