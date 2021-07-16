Notable Women in Education: Kelly Thompson

Category: Notable Women in Education

Number of years working in your current industry: 30

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee B.S. & MA Educational Psychology

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, PhD Educational Leadership

Dr. Kelly Thompson, superintendent of schools for the Muskego-Norway School District, supports the creation of a culture of continuous improvement, according to Muskego mayor Rick Petfalski.

“In order to be prepared at the end of the year, Thompson knew the system needs to have a well-articulated plan at the beginning of the year. The district works to hardwire goal setting, action planning, and progress monitoring,” Petfalski said. “As a result of the district’s efforts, the system is integrated and aligned with all staff moving in the same direction. In Muskego-Norway, they love what they do, believe it matters and work collectively to make a difference for every student.”

Under Thompson’s leadership, the Muskego-Norway district has received many state and national awards, including three of its elementary schools earning a National Blue Ribbon School award from the U.S. Department of Education.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, the district already had a plan in place to move to virtual instruction and continued working for students uninterrupted for the remainder of the school year.

“She was successful in having a safe, in-person learning experience, with a virtual option for all students this (school) year as well,”

Petfalski said.