Notable Women in Education: Angela Frazier Arthur

Category: Notable Women in Education

Number of years working in your current industry: 25

Undergrad degree/university: Talladega College - English Language and Literature/Letters

Graduate degree/university: The Ohio State University - African-American/Black Studies

Angela Frazier Arthur joined Waukesha County Technical College as the new vice president of student services in June 2020, and right from the start, she found meaningful ways to engage and support her team.

During her first year at WCTC, Frazier Arthur has worked to engage all levels of the organization, recognizing employees’ talents and using a grassroots technique to accomplish high organizational impact initiatives, according to Andy Palen, director of public relations, marketing and outreach for WCTC.

These initiatives include strengthening internal communication, elevating professional development through internal talent and resources, and building the organization’s talent pipeline by identifying, clarifying and communicating individuals’ roles and each departments’ services across the Student Services division.

As a result, Palen said, the division has experienced an increase in morale, productivity and pride through recognition and trust.

“Through her leadership, she creates an atmosphere for staff and students where innovation is welcomed; where processes are developed, refined and long lasting; and where she can mentor and grow her team,” Palen said. “She is also passionate about expanding the college’s diversity, equity and inclusion, and is committed to prioritizing DEI.”