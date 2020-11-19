Meet BizTimes Media’s Notable Veteran Executives

BizTimes Media recently published its 2020 list of Notable Veteran Executives.

The list of 12 local veterans spotlights accomplished professionals throughout southeastern Wisconsin. They were nominated for the list by their peers. Honorees do not pay to be included in the Notable Veteran Executives list.

The list only includes individuals who were nominated and accepted after review by the BizTimes Milwaukee editorial team. To qualify for the list, nominees must have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, they must be based in southeastern Wisconsin and must be serving in a senior level role in their firm. Other considerations include leadership positions outside of their own organization and acting as a role model or mentor.

The Notable Veteran Executives list is part of BizTimes Media’s Notables series, which includes Notable Women in Law, Notable Women in Commercial Banking, Notable Women in Construction and Design, Notable Women in Finance, Notable LGBTQ Executives, Notable Women in Manufacturing and Notable Residential Real Estate Agents.

Here is the list of the 2020 Notable Veteran Executives and links to their profiles: