Notable Veteran Executives: Dan Newberry

Dan Newberry joined the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation – Milwaukee just over a year ago as co-director of the organization’s Veterans Business Outreach Center. In addition to his military background, Newberry has corporate experience in operations and financial management as well as logistics.

“We have been thrilled to add Dan to our VBOC and WWBIC teams,” said Wendy Baumann, WWBIC president. “He is a remarkable and energetic professional who brings a strong sense of advocacy and caring to his work. He is clearly relatable, which is a great source of comfort to our veterans and military-connected family members.”

In his role, Newberry guides veterans through the transition from military service to civilian life.

“Dan has special insight, understanding and sensitivity of what are the unique challenges and barriers faced by veterans and military-connected family members on the way to realizing their dreams,” said Baumann.

Newberry also serves as executive director of Lift For The 22 – a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans transition to civilian life by focusing on fitness and camaraderie.

He remains committed to his mission and has developed revenue generating and fundraising activities and refined all aspects of communications, creating a stronger brand from web presence to external relations.