Notable Veteran Executives: Kalib Hrbacek

Category: Notable Veteran Executives

Notable Veteran Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 16

16 Number of years with your current company/firm:

Undergrad degree/university: B.A. of Sociology/UW-Whitewater

Kalib Hrbacek is a leader within the construction industry with 16 years of experience and eight years of dedicated service to this country as a member of the U.S. Army.

He is currently the chief estimator at Brookfield-based Altius Building company.

Hrbacek served as sergeant in the Army, where he also earned seven awards for his achievements and completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2013.

He is a leader and mentor to veterans in the community through his support and leadership as vice president of the Nam Knights Brew City Chapter, a non-profit veteran and law enforcement motorcycle club, which also helps veterans in need.

He is also a board member for the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, which is dedicated to improving the business climate for veterans in the community.

For Hrbacek it is easy to see how his military background contributes to his professional life.

“Accountability, leadership, transparency, and candor are all tools I have kept and refined as I moved back into construction,” he said. “It has also prepared me to lead a team that focuses on project execution and deliverables while dialing in on the ‘mission critical checkpoints.’”