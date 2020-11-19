Notable Veteran Executives: Adam Wickersham

Category: Notable Veteran Executives

Undergrad degree/university: International Relations/University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Graduate degree/university: Executive MBA/University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

For more than 30 years, Adam Wickersham has served his community and his country. Today, he is director of the Executive MBA program at the Lubar School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“Adam is a true inspiration to students, industry, and UWM,” said J. Dietenberger, instructor at UWM.

Wickersham has applied his training and service orientation to a variety of leadership positions throughout the community. He was instrumental in the creation of the Milwaukee Municipal Identification Program – an initiative that has helped more than 5,000 under-documented residents gain access to critical services such as housing, jobs, banking, and protective services.

He has also served on the board of the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative and as a peer mentor with Dryhootch, a veteran support organization. Under his leadership, the number of Veterans admitted into UWM’s EMBA program has increased by more than 200%. Additionally, the number of minority students enrolled and the number female students enrolled increased 130% and 300% respectively.

“A natural leader, Mr. Wickersham is a tireless advocate for veterans in our community,” said retired Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Mary Kuhnmuench. “He is a passionate voice of support for our returning men and women in uniform.”