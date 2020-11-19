Notable Veteran Executives: Makeba Butler

Category: Notable Veteran Executives

Undergrad degree/university: Master of Science in Educational Leadership /Arkansas State University

Ph.D.. in Education & Transformational Leadership/Concordia University-Portland

Dr. Makeba Butler joined the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation – Milwaukee just over a year ago as co-director of the organization’s Veterans Business Outreach Center.

According to Wendy Baumann, president of WWBIC, Butler is a transformational leader committed to strengthening workplace culture through the relationship-building process.

“She is a passionate educator and change agent who understands that positive relationships are the bedrock to any long-term connection, beliefs which have contributed directly to her research and publications,” said Baumann.

Butler is an Air Force veteran and former education professional. She is passionate about supporting and recognizing women veterans as key contributors to the military and veteran community. She has extensive experience serving veterans, most recently serving as the associate director of veteran programs for the Illinois Procurement Technical Assistance Center at the Women’s Business Development Center in Chicago.

“We at WWBIC are fortunate to showcase Makeba’s talents,” said Baumann. “We are especially concerned about opening opportunities for veterans who are also women or people of color. Makeba brings a highly-developed combination of skills in communication and cultural competency that will help clients realize their potential – especially in combination with (co-director) Dan Newberry’s complementary skills. Together, as a team, they are unstoppable!”