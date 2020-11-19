Notable Veteran Executives: Jason Young

Category: Notable Veteran Executives

Undergrad degree/university: Business Management/Cardinal Stritch University

Jason Young, is a U.S. Marine Corps and Wisconsin Army National Guard veteran with over 15 years of proven experience in executive level operations, personnel development and management. He is currently the owner of Milwaukee-based 3 Up Metal Works – a custom metal fabricating company focused on the food and beverage industry as well as various metals and material for the commercial construction industry.

Young has been recognized for his strong leadership skills, his proactive approach and his change management and adaptability in challenging and diverse environments.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jason for three years,” said Michelle DeGrave, chief financial officer of Price Erecting Company in Milwaukee. “Jason’s ability to apply the skills he acquired in the armed forces along with the desire to make people around him more successful has benefited Price Erecting two-fold.”

Prior to owning 3 Up Metal Works, Young worked for Price Erecting Company for more than 3 years, serving most recently as president.

Outside of work, Young is actively engaged in the veteran community. He serves on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce and also supports troop shipments with Hunzinger Construction, the Milwaukee War Memorial and the promotion of veterans in supplier diversity.