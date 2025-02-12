Maysteel Industries opens data center manufacturing facility in Germantown

Amid a data center development boom, Allenton, Wisconsin-based Maysteel Industries
has opened a new data center manufacturing facility in Germantown.
The 43,000-square-foot space is located in a 230,000-square-foot building at W210 N12975 Gateway Crossing in the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park, located east of the I-41 and Holy Hill Road interchange. Maysteel moved into the building in November, according to a company statement and received approval to add signage to the building on Monday.
Founded in 1936, Maysteel is a designer and manufacturer of custom, precision sheet metal enclosures, kiosks, cabinets and server racks, all of which are used in data center construction.
“This expansion not only meets the immediate needs of our customers but also anticipates future requirements, demonstrating our dedication to providing scalable and robust solutions for the industry,” Maysteel chief operating officer Todd Kaull
said in the statement.
The expansion comes as Wisconsin and much of the country is seeing an influx in data center development amid a takeoff of artificial intelligence. Locally, Microsoft is embarking on two projects
in Racine and Kenosha counties, a data center developer from Texas is planning
a large center in Port Washington and Wisconsin is among several states OpenAI and its partners are considering
for its new Stargate initiative.
Maysteel's new Germantown facility is designed to bolster the company's capacity to produce custom data center products, specifically server racks and aisle containment systems, the company said.
“Our new data center manufacturing hub in Wisconsin signifies our commitment to innovation and providing customer-centric solutions in the tech and data center sectors," Maysteel chief executive officer Kevin Matkin
said.
Built in 2023, the 230,000-square-foot Gateway Crossing building was developed and is owned by Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group
, which has developed several buildings along Holy Hill Road in Germantown.