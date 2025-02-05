Wisconsin sites considered for Stargate data center projects

Wisconsin is among the states OpenAI and its partners are considering for investments by Stargate, a project that aims to invest $500 billion over the next four years in AI infrastructure across the United States.

Sarah Friar, chief financial officer of OpenAi, said in a recent LinkedIn post that that company would be evaluating sites in Pennsylvania, Oregon and Wisconsin starting next week. Friar also said the company is looking to secure land and power for multiple locations across Texas “our flagship state.”

Stargate is a joint effort with equity funding from SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle and MGX. It was announced at the White House on Jan. 21.

A request for proposals included in the initial announcement seeks proposals to enable the development and construction of large-scale AI data centers.

The RFP seeks proposals detailing a location, total acreage, maximum power, power available at the start of both 2027 and 2028 and examples of other successful projects, among other items.

Site proposals would be evaluated for technical feasibility, commercial viability, including sound financial models and use of incentives, risk mitigation, including effective strategies for regulatory, build, environmental, supply chain and workforce risks, and potential community and economic benefits.

The anticipated timeline indicates a shortlist would be developed by March 21 with selections made by April 11 and contract discussions starting April 14.