Materion opens new advanced chemical solutions facility in Milwaukee

Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based Materion Corp., a global supplier of specialty materials including alloys, beryllium products, composite/clad metals and more, has opened a new 150,000-square-foot facility in Milwaukee.
The facility, located at 12255 W. Carmen Ave., will be used to accelerate the growth of advanced chemical solutions for the semiconductor and electric vehicle (EV) battery markets.
It will expand the company’s capacity to produce Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) materials for semiconductor chips and provide advanced chemicals for the development of next-generation battery technology for EVs. Production capabilities are expected to ramp up during the first half of next year.
Materion first announced plans in September to bring as many as 90 employees to the facility that will be used for offices, storage and synthesizing inorganic materials going into the electronics market. The company also has another Milwaukee office at 407 N. 13th St.
“This expansion is in direct response to the confidence that our customers have in Materion as a critical partner in the development of game-changing technologies to advance growth aligned with these exciting megatrends,” said Jugal Vijayvargiya, president and CEO. “We are proud of the role that we will play in the development of the most technically-advanced semiconductor chips for a wide variety of applications as well as next-generation batteries that will support the broader adoption of electric vehicles globally.”
Materion is working with several battery manufacturers on the development of inorganic chemicals to be used in their next-generation battery solutions focused on enabling longer range, faster-charging and enhanced safety. The company has secured a $6 million contract from an undisclosed manufacturer to establish a prototype line at the new Milwaukee facility.