Materion Corp. would bring up to 90 employees to new Carmen Avenue facility on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

By
Alex Zank
-
Spec industrial building at 12255 W. Carmen Ave., Milwaukee
Spec industrial building at 12255 W. Carmen Ave., Milwaukee
Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based Materion Corp. says it will employ as many as 90 people at a new industrial facility on Milwaukee's far northwest side. Materion intends to use the 150,000-square-foot building 12255 W. Carmen Ave. for offices,…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display