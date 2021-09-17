Materion Corp. would bring up to 90 employees to new Carmen Avenue facility on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based Materion Corp. says it will employ as many as 90 people at a new industrial facility on Milwaukee's far northwest side. Materion intends to use the 150,000-square-foot building 12255 W. Carmen Ave. for offices,…

Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based Materion Corp. says it will employ as many as 90 people at a new industrial facility on Milwaukee's far northwest side. Materion intends to use the 150,000-square-foot building 12255 W. Carmen Ave. for offices, storage and synthesizing inorganic materials going into the electronics market, according to plans filed with the city. The industrial chemical manufacturer plans to employ 30-90 employees there, a considerable number of which would be new hires. BizTimes first reported Materion's intentions to occupy the facility on Wednesday. Materion this week filed an occupancy permit application with the city. It has now applied for a zoning code appeal, which will need approval of the Board of Zoning Appeals. Materion described in its BOZA application the specific operations it would house in the building. These operations include solid state battery component manufacturing, sulfide battery development for solid state batteries, water treatment and research & development in organometallics and atomic layer deposition. Materion describes ALD as the next generation of materials used in computer chip manufacturing. There would also be offices, a maintenance area, break rooms and shipping and receiving. Materion anticipates one truck coming in and out of the facility per hour. It expects 30-50 cars traveling to and from the building during the first shift. Indianapolis-based Scannell Properties developed the Carmen Avenue building on speculation in 2019. Materion already operates in Milwaukee. Its Materion Advanced Materials group is located in a 71,129-square-foot building at 407 N. 13th St. Materion Advanced Materials was previously known as CERAC Inc. before rebranding, along with other companies, to Materion in 2011. It makes unique, difficult-to-make ceramic, metal and composite chemical materials. Other services include precision parts cleaning, precious and valuable metal reclamation and research & development.