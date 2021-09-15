Industrial chemical maker could take over new industrial facility on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based Materion Corp.
plans to occupy a recently built 150,000-square-foot industrial facility on Milwaukee's far northwest side.
The industrial chemical make intends to use the building, located at 12255 W. Carmen Ave., for manufacturing purposes. That's according to an occupancy permit application filed with the city.
Materion declined to provide further specifics. A spokesperson said in an email the company is "often exploring additional space to support our production needs."
The company has a presence in Milwaukee. Its website lists the building at 407 N. 13th St. as the location of its Materion Advanced Materials
group.
Materion Advanced Materials was previously known as CERAC Inc.
before rebranding, along with other companies, to Materion in 2011. It makes unique, difficult-to-make ceramic, metal and composite chemical materials. Other services include precision parts cleaning, precious and valuable metal reclamation and research & development.
The Carmen Avenue building
was developed in 2019 on a speculative basis by Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties
.
It isn't immediately clear whether this would be an additional Milwaukee facility for Materion, or a relocation of its existing operations.
The three-story building it now occupies totals 71,129 square feet, and was built in 1994, according to state records.