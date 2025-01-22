MATC inks lease at planned $91 million Deer District development

The next major project at downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District is set to begin construction late this summer, bringing a mix of residential, retail, athletic and public spaces.

Through a partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, the lead developer for the 30-acre district, Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co. plans to develop the building, which will be seven stories at its tallest and include 269 market-rate apartment units.

The development, which hasn’t been named, will be located on vacant land between West McKinley, West Juneau and North Vel R. Phillips avenues and North King Drive.

J. Jeffers plans to close on financing this summer and begin construction in late July or August, according to Brian Loftin, chief development officer at J. Jeffers.

In addition to the residential units and its amenities, the development will contain a 28,000-square-foot double-court gymnasium that seats up to 1,000, a fitness center, locker rooms, concessions, meeting rooms and other amenities to primarily serve Milwaukee Area Technical College‘s fitness and health programs and athletics, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

On Wednesday, MATC signed its lease for the facility, which is expected to open in time for the 2026-27 school year.

“When I first arrived here in Milwaukee, I looked at some of our facilities and I knew that we could do better,” said MATC president Anthony Cruz. “…I’m so glad that this is coming to fruition. Just in 2023 our men’s basketball team won the (National Junior College Athletic Association) national championship. This past year, we had our women’s volleyball team for the first time to win the region for district championship. We are building champions, and we believe that this facility will continue to enhance those opportunities for them.”

The building will also have about 40,000 square feet of retail space fronting West Juneau Avenue and North King Drive and 290 indoor parking spaces. There will also be an 18,000-square-foot outdoor plaza at the corner of North King Drive and West McKinley Avenue.

“This development will continue to redefine downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District as a 365-day-a year destination,” said Michael Belot, chief real estate development officer for the Bucks.

J. Jeffers’ project will join several other in Deer District that are under construction or contemplated. An FPC Live music venue is on track for a late-2025 opening, and a late 2025 groundbreaking is being planned for a new hotel nearby. The Bucks also quietly released a request for proposals late last year for a residential-anchored development in Deer District. A new office building located across the street from J. Jeffers’ project has also been planned.