Developer announces plans for second Deer District hotel

Moxy Milwaukee Downtown will offer a fresh addition to bustling Deer District, creating an ideal destination for concertgoers and Milwaukee visitors alike," the announcement says. "The hotel will host a vibrant social scene, with check-in at the bar, a signature welcome drink and a lobby filled with games and spaces for guests to socialize and unwind."

Moxy Hotels is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio.

“Moxy Milwaukee Downtown is an exciting addition to Deer District as we continue to expand as a hub for sports, entertainment and tourism," said Michael Belot, chief real estate development officer for the Milwaukee Bucks, the lead developer of Deer District. "We're thrilled to offer a terrific new place for guests to stay when they come for a Bucks game, concert or other event in Deer District or beyond.”

“As a Wisconsin-based company, we’re thrilled to expand the Moxy Hotels brand in our home state with this exciting project in Milwaukee’s Deer District,” said Andy Inman, chief development officer of North Central Group. “Deer District continues to be a premier entertainment destination, and Moxy Milwaukee Downtown will offer a vibrant, socially connected environment unlike any other.”

