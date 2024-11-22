Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Hospitality & Tourism

Developer announces plans for second Deer District hotel

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The Moxy Madison Downtown hotel. Image from Marriott
Learn more about:
Milwaukee BucksNorth Central GroupThe TradeAndy InmanMichael Belot
Last updated

The developer behind The Trade hotel in downtown Milwaukee has finalized plans for a second Deer District hotel that it estimates will break ground late next year. Middleton-based North Central Group is proposing a nine-story, 162-room hotel adjacent to the 4,500-capacity FPC Live music venue, which is currently under construction and on track for a

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee