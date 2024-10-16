FPC Live’s $70 million Deer District concert venue on track for late 2025 opening

Roughly five months after breaking ground, construction on downtown Milwaukee’s newest live music venue is making progress toward its late 2025 target opening.

Madison-based concert promoter FPC Live is developing the 4,500-spectator capacity venue directly south of Fiserv Forum in Deer District, on the northeast corner of the vacant lot once occupied by the Bradley Center.

FPC Live and the Milwaukee Bucks invited the media on Wednesday to a construction update on the nearly $70 million project that is “one of the largest private investments in Milwaukee’s entertainment scene,” said Joel Plant, CEO of FPC Live parent company Frank Productions.

Construction broke ground in late May and is expected to wrap up by fall 2025. With the building’s concrete foundation now in place, crews have begun setting steel on the structure. The foundation sits on 440 concrete piles driven 75 to 80 feet into the ground, said Andy Greco, senior project manager for Neenah-based Miron Construction, the project’s leading construction firm.

The building’s elevator shaft and stairwell have risen out of the ground and are now the most visible signs of vertical movement on the project, even from behind the construction fencing surrounding the site.

The venue was originally proposed in early 2022 and underwent a contentious zoning approval process before project leaders scrapped their initial plans for a two venue facility in the face of increased construction costs and interest rates.

The venue will add 50 to 75 nights of activity to the Deer District, which will ultimately translate to additional tourism and business at nearby restaurants and hotels, said Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin.

“This venue will be a major addition to the Deer District for our city’s ever-thriving entertainment scene,” said Feigin.

The project also adds to the momentum in Deer District as the Bucks seek to develop its remaining available lots, including with a second hotel planned for the southeast portion of the Bradley Center site. Details on that project are expected by the end of the month, said Michael Belot, chief real estate development officer for the Bucks, which lead development of Deer District.