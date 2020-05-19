Mark Kessenich named new head of AGC of Greater Milwaukee

Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee has named Mark Kessenich its new chief executive officer.

Kessenich will join AGC from Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership’s Big Step program, where he served as president and CEO the last six years. He will replace retiring CEO Mike Fabishak, who has held the position since 1998.

“The Association plays a critical role in advancing the interests of our members and

the entire industry and we are excited to have Mark. He will bring great leadership

to the AGC-GM, and we are excited to have his strong commitment to innovation,

integrity, and excellence,” Mike Abuls, president of AGC and executive vice president of Milwaukee-based CG Schmidt, said in a news release.

As the new CEO, Kessenich will be charged with prioritizing new construction technologies, promoting public policy efforts favoring the industry, establishing partnerships to promote increased diversity and inclusion, aligning multiple workforce development initiatives, fostering union and management cooperation and expanding education and training programs that advance safety in the construction industry.

“I understand the importance and value the AGC brings to the industry and look forward to leading with a vision for the future, a passion for our work, and a commitment to being the most informed, strategic, and valuable organization in the construction industry,” Kessenich said in the release.

Kessenich will assume his new role mid-June after stepping down from WRTP/Big Step on June 5.

Last July, Kessenich briefly interrupted his tenure at WRTP/Big Step after he was appointed interim president of Employ Milwaukee by Mayor Tom Barrett. He took over the county’s workforce development group due to an unexpected leadership departure there. He returned to WRTP/Big Step in March.

“It’s a great selection for the Association, and it’s a pleasure to be able to confidently

pass the torch to Mark,” Fabishak said in the release. “He brings extensive experience in workforce development, organizational management, strategic planning, financial management, public affairs as well as marketing & public relations which positions him to hit the ground running.”

AGC is a commercial construction trade group established in 1912 and serves more than 300 general contractors, subcontractors and suppliers in southeastern Wisconsin.