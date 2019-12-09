Fabishak retiring as Associated General Contractors CEO

Served in role for more than two decades

Mike Fabishak, the long-time chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee, will retire next year, the group announced.

Fabishak has served as CEO of the association, a commercial construction trade group that serves more than 350 general contractors, since 1998

According to a news release, Fabishak will step down sometime next year. Kim Jalalian, AGC director of education and operations, said that Fabishak would remain as CEO until the group finds a replacement. AGC has already begun searching for a new CEO, she added.

During his time as CEO, Fabishak has guided general contractors, subcontractors and suppliers who were responsible for more than $35 billion worth commercial construction in the greater Milwaukee area.

Notable projects during Fabishak’s tenure include: Sports-centered developments such as Miller Park and Fiserv Forum; major residential projects including the Moderne and the University Club Tower in downtown Milwaukee; Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons; the We Energies power plant in Oak Creek; and the Calatrava wing of the Milwaukee Art Museum on the city’s lakefront.

According to the release, Fabishak played a critical role in helping the association adapt to big changes in the construction industry. For instance, he championed the adoption of new construction technologies, established partnerships to promote increased workforce diversity and worked to align multiple workforce-development initiatives.

“Fabishak has contributed over 20 years of achievement on behalf of the AGC and its membership. His work ethic, command of complex issues/relationships and devotion to the construction industry and community at large have been exemplary,” Jeremy Shecterle, president of AGC, said in the release. “He has been a mentor to many, and his influence has made an indelible impact on a generation of individuals in our industry.”

Prior to being named CEO of AGC, Fabishak served as executive vice president of the Metropolitan Builders Association of Greater Milwaukee from 1987-1998. He also served as senior administrative aide to U.S. Rep. Jim Moody from 1982-1987.