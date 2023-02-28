M&A Forum will provide insight on current deal landscape

With rising interest rates and concerns about a looming recession, many business owners and investors may be wondering if now is the right time to consider buying a business or selling their business.

BizTimes Media’s 16th annual M&A Forum will provide insights into navigating the current mergers and acquisitions landscape. The M&A Forum will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Click here to register.

The event will feature a keynote conversation with Palermo’s Pizza chief executive officer Giacomo Fallucca, Palermo’s director of business development Jasper Fallucca and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls founder TrueMan McGee. Palermo’s acquired a majority stake in Funky Fresh Spring Rolls last year.

The event will also feature a sell-side/buy-side panel discussion with company owners sharing best practices and lessons learned related to building value, timing, managing a transition and other related experiences that will help attendees navigate through the process of selling or buying a business. The panelists will include:

Mike Harris , principal of Harris Advisors

, principal of Harris Advisors Alex Lawton , CEO of The Lawton Standard Co.

, CEO of The Lawton Standard Co. Vince Shiely , partner with Lubar & Co.

, partner with Lubar & Co. Kate Westfall, shareholder with Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

The discussion will be moderated by Ann Hanna managing director and founder of Taureau Group.

Following the panel, attendees can attend tactical breakout sessions further diving into topics that today’s buyers or sellers need to know, including:

Lessons from the Rearview Mirror – A reflection on the deal and journey behind them. Panelists:

Brian Adam , president/owner, Olympus Group

, president/owner, Olympus Group Joe Gibson , former Zywave CFO and Fiserv executive

, former Zywave CFO and Fiserv executive Terry Rowinski, COO, IMS Integrated Merchandising Solutions

Moderator: Inge Plautz, senior vice president and executive BDO, Old National Bank

Roadmap to Value

Experienced M&A professionals will provide insights into current market trends and offer insights to help business owners understand and drive business value. Presenters:

Nick Mydlach , vice president and owner, Taureau Group

, vice president and owner, Taureau Group Corey Vanderpoel, MBA, managing director and founder, Taureau Group

Emerging legal trends in M&A that every buyer and seller should consider Presenters:

Justin Voeks , shareholder, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

, shareholder, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. Melissa Zabkowicz, associate, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

The M&A Forum is sponsored by Old National Bank, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren and Taureau Group. Vistage is an event partner.