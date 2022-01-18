Palermo’s acquires majority stake in Funky Fresh Spring Rolls

Milwaukee-based frozen pizza manufacturer Palermo Villa, Inc
. has acquired a majority stake in Funky Fresh Spring Rolls
, a Milwaukee-based business specializing in handcrafted spring rolls. According to a press release, Palermo’s will work with Funky Fresh Spring Rolls to expand distribution and the availability of products offered.
Funky Fresh Spring Rolls was founded in 2013 by TrueMan McGee
as part of his goal to live a healthier lifestyle. McGee will still operate his brick-and-mortar location in the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee and will also work with Palermo’s on expanding production and distribution of his frozen spring roll products. McGee will also be a part of efforts to grow the food truck side of the business over the next several months. He will remain a part of day-to-day operations.
“We’re thrilled to become part of and partner with a legendary food company that has so much rich history in Milwaukee and incredible expertise and success in the food industry,” said McGee. “When we started Funky Fresh nearly 10 years ago, our goal was to become a successful frozen food manufacturer. We accomplished that goal during one of the toughest times for small businesses. Now, with a partner like Palermo Villa, we can achieve further growth and get our Funky Fresh Goodness out to a much broader market.”
As part of the acquisition, Palermo Villa, Inc. and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls will form a new subsidiary named Funky Villa, LLC, which will maintain the frozen, branded Funky Fresh Spring Rolls products and work to expand the footprint of the frozen Funky Fresh Spring Rolls into other markets. They are currently sold in roughly 20 retail locations in southeast Wisconsin, including Sendik’s, Outpost Natural Foods, Festival Foods and at the Sherman Phoenix.
“Funky Fresh is uniquely positioned in the marketplace as a quick, healthy, and fulfilling meal option for consumers,” said Giacomo Fallucca, chief executive officer and chairman of the board for Palermo’s. “We are thrilled to work closely with TrueMan as the brand develops. There is significant potential to grow Funky Fresh and expand the availability of these non-traditional spring rolls in the local area and beyond.”
Funky Fresh Spring Rolls is currently one of almost 30 black-owned small businesses located at Sherman Phoenix, an entrepreneurial hub that opened in 2018
in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood. Before establishing a retail presence, Funky Fresh operated as a food stand at area farmers markets and events.