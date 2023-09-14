Luxury boat manufacturer Grand Craft unveils new hybrid model

Genoa City-based Grand Craft Boats LLC, a manufacturer of luxury wooden boats, has launched a new hybrid model called The Clybourn.

The Clybourn is the first new model of boat introduced by Grand Craft since 2021. The 32-foot craft features a hybrid of materials including a mahogany deck and fiberglass hull.

The Clybourn also features a concealed and motorized canvas bimini (an open canvas structure that sits over the cockpit of a boat), a mini fridge, below deck head, humidor, sound system, under-seat cooler and insertable second cockpit table. Grand Craft is already accepting orders for The Clybourn, which will be ready for summer 2024.

“When someone sets their sights on owning a wooden boat, it’s normally for the craftsmanship, the beauty or the history, but we recognize that not every captain has the same level of appreciation for a full mahogany runabout. Which is why we’ve created The Clybourn – a true blend of beauty, craftmanship, ownability and ease of maintenance,” said Patrick Gallagher, co-owner, president and CEO of Grand Craft Boats LLC.

Grand Craft commissioned Sarasota, Florida-based yacht design firm Michael Peters Yacht Design to design The Clybourn.

“For me, this is a passion project. I have always had a love of wooden boats, and the artistry they encapsulate is why I became a boat designer. When creating a new model like The Clybourn, both the designer and the craftsman get to use their artistry at the highest level, which is why I wanted to take on this project,” said Michael Peters, founder of the design firm. “The Clybourn is not your average boat and in the design, it was important to me that we stayed faithful to the DNA of a traditional wooden runabout as we melded the modern fiberglass elements.”

Earlier this year, Grand Craft announced it had begun selling its products via dealerships throughout the Middle East. The manufacturer expects to finish 10 boats this year.