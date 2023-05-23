Luxury wooden boat manufacturer Grand Craft Boats to sell products in the Middle East

Last updated on May 23rd, 2023 at 01:01 pmGenoa City-based Grand Craft Boats LLC, a manufacturer of luxury wooden boats that have been sold to celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Kid Rock, will soon have its products in dealerships throughout the Middle East. Grand Craft has selected Dubai-based SF Yachts LLC to sell its luxury

Ashley Smart
