Luxury wooden boat manufacturer Grand Craft Boats to sell products in the Middle East

Genoa City-based Grand Craft Boats LLC, a manufacturer of luxury wooden boats that have been sold to celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Kid Rock, will soon have its products in dealerships throughout the Middle East.
Grand Craft has selected Dubai-based SF Yachts LLC to sell its luxury boats in the Middle East, the Seychelles and the Maldives.
“The Middle East is an important market for us and we’re excited to expand our representation there with the help of SF Yachts,” said Patrick Gallagher, co-owner, president and chief executive officer of Grand Craft Boats. “While there are Grand Craft boats sailing worldwide, this is our first official sales partnership overseas, and I’m looking forward to the doors this will open for us.”
SF Yachts, the Middle East’s leading yacht management consultancy, will represent Grand Craft throughout the Middle East, the Seychelles and the Maldives by promoting the company at events and serving as the exclusive dealer in those areas.
SF Yachts also has existing agreements with Riviera Yachts Australia and French companies Prestige Yachts and Beneteau.
"For the past ten years we’ve been connecting boat aficionados in the Middle East and beyond with the world’s top manufacturers offering unparalleled quality and style,” said Francesco Pitea, general manager of SF Yachts. “Grand Craft brings a beauty and craftsmanship that is unique to the industry, and we’re thrilled to be helping them expand into the Middle East and beyond.”
Grand Craft relocated to the Walworth County village of Genoa City from Holland, Michigan at the end of 2021. Grand Craft ended 2022 with nine employees, an increase of six employees since the company first relocated.
In 2023,Grand Craft plans to manufacture 10 boats, hire additional staff and continue to seek strategic alliances in new markets.