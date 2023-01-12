Luxury boat maker Grand Craft has grown since move to Wisconsin

Patrick Gallagher, owner of Grand Craft.

Genoa City-based Grand Craft Boats, a manufacturer of luxury wooden boats that have been sold to celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Kid Rock, has already seen growth in its first year since relocating to Wisconsin – and it’s targeting more. Grand Craft relocated to the Walworth County village of Genoa City from Holland, Michigan at

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

