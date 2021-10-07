Custom boat maker to move from Michigan to Walworth County

Grand Craft Boats LLC
plans to move its headquarters and production from Holland, Michigan to Genoa City in Walworth County, state officials announced Thursday.
The company, which makes bespoke mahogany watercraft, will lease a 20,300-square-foot space at 1021 Williams Road. Grand Craft expects to employ 20 workers in the village within the next three years.
“Wisconsin is a great fit for Grand Craft. We were particularly attracted by the strong workforce, as well as a business climate that values and encourages manufacturers like us,” said Patrick Gallagher, president and chief executive officer of Grand Craft. “Our products are a perfect match for Wisconsin’s deep tradition of lake recreation and enjoyment of the outdoors. We’re thrilled to continue building our business here.”
Gallagher and Rose Gallagher, the company’s executive vice president, acquired the business in February. Grand Craft serves the luxury boat segment by combining craftsmanship, advanced manufacturing, contemporary functionality and technical innovation.
Grand Craft’s clients have included George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
WEDC is supporting the relocation with up to $125,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years.
“Wisconsin’s thriving manufacturing industry and world-class workforce continue to attract businesses from around the world,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We’re excited that Grand Craft has decided to relocate to Wisconsin. The company joins a long list of exceptional craftsmanship and manufacturing in our state and they will assuredly be a strong addition to our state economy and the southeastern Wisconsin community.”