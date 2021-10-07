Custom boat maker to move from Michigan to Walworth County

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Grand Craft Boats LLC plans to move its headquarters and production from Holland, Michigan to Genoa City in Walworth County, state officials announced Thursday. The company, which makes bespoke mahogany watercraft, will lease a 20,300-square-foot…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

