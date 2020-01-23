Lutheran Home & Harwood Place names new CEO

Lutheran Home & Harwood Place has named Kathy Cavers as its new president and chief executive officer.

She replaces Scott McFadden, who will retire in May after leading the Wauwatosa-based long-term care and senior housing provider for the past decade.

Cavers has been the administrator and chief operating officer of the Lutheran Home for the past eight years. In that role, she oversaw the overall operations, leadership and direction of the organization, which includes a 187-bed skilled nursing facility, 40-bed memory care assisted living facility, adult day service program and child care center.

Lutheran Home & Harwood Place includes two campuses, located at 7500 W. North Ave. and 8220 Harwood Ave. in Wauwatosa.

Cavers was also instrumental in the grand opening earlier this month of Elaine’s Hope, the new memory care assisted living facility within the Lutheran Home, according to the organization.

“Kathy is uniquely positioned to continue our growth strategy and build upon the organization’s existing mission and impact,” said Amy Hartwig, board chair of Lutheran Home.

Cavers has 24 years of experience in the senior living industry and previously worked in Seattle, Minneapolis and the Milwaukee area.