Lutheran Home Foundation exceeds $10 million campaign goal for Wauwatosa campus expansion

The Lutheran Home Foundation has exceeded its $10 million capital campaign goal for a new memory care assisted living community at Lutheran Home’s Wauwatosa campus.

The campaign, led by a gift from former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber, ultimately brought in $10.5 million for the new facility, named “Elaine’s Hope” in honor of Schreiber’s wife, who lives at Lutheran Home.

The 45,000-square-foot expansion, connected to the existing Lutheran Home campus at 7500 W. North Ave., is slated to open in mid-January. The facility includes a two-story 48-unit memory care building at the corner of West Meinecke Avenue and North 74th Street, a one-story 24-unit memory care building bordered by West Meinecke Avenue, and a one-story connector building that will include a lobby and community center.

The new facility is expected to increase Lutheran Home’s capacity by 80%. It will also be better designed to care for residents and offer supportive programs for caregivers, Lutheran Home said.

“Lutheran Home has been a comfort; it’s a place where I know my loved one will get the very best possible care,” said Schreiber. “(Elaine’s Hope) will be a leader in helping caregivers have a chance to live a fuller life by offering caregivers a keener insight into the disease and a better understanding of what a caregiver must do to keep themselves healthy.”

For his advocacy work on issues related to Alzheimer’s and care-giving, Schreiber will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at BizTimes Media’s Health Care Heroes awards program on Dec. 13.

In addition to the North Avenue campus, Lutheran Home operates Harwood Place, at 8220 Harwood Ave. in Wauwatosa.