Lou Malnati’s to open location in Oak Creek this summer

Just ahead of opening its first Wisconsin location in Fox Point, Lou Malnati's is rolling out plans for additional locations, in Brookfield and Greenfield.
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is planning what will be its fifth Milwaukee-area location to open in the past three years.

The Chicago-based deep dish pizza chain on Thursday announced plans for a new carryout and delivery store, opening mid-summer at 8171 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek, just southeast of Drexel Town Square.

The 1,700-square-foot “hub” will offer carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery service only, no dine-in. Lou Malnati’s has similar concepts in Fox Point, Greenfield and Waukesha. It has a full-service restaurant in Brookfield.

The company entered the local market in 2019 with plans to open four to five carryout-delivery stores and two to three full-service restaurants over three to five years, owner Marc Malnati told BizTimes Milwaukee in an October 2019 interview.

Lou Malnati’s is looking to fill about 50 positions at the Oak Creek location, including phone staff, delivery drivers and kitchen crew. The company will have a hiring event on Tuesday, June 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milwaukee, located at 7980 S. Market St. in Oak Creek.

There will be scheduled interviews due to a limited amount of space for the event. In addition, free personal pizza coupons will be given to anyone who completes an interview. Qualified candidates can apply through Indeed, Snagajob or through Lou Malnati’s website, according to a news release Thursday.

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

