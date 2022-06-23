Lou Malnati’s to open location in Oak Creek this summer

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is planning what will be its fifth Milwaukee-area location to open in the past three years.

The Chicago-based deep dish pizza chain on Thursday announced plans for a new carryout and delivery store, opening mid-summer at 8171 S. Howell Ave. in Oak Creek, just southeast of Drexel Town Square.

The 1,700-square-foot “hub” will offer carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery service only, no dine-in. Lou Malnati’s has similar concepts in Fox Point, Greenfield and Waukesha. It has a full-service restaurant in Brookfield.

The company entered the local market in 2019 with plans to open four to five carryout-delivery stores and two to three full-service restaurants over three to five years, owner Marc Malnati told BizTimes Milwaukee in an October 2019 interview.

Lou Malnati’s is looking to fill about 50 positions at the Oak Creek location, including phone staff, delivery drivers and kitchen crew. The company will have a hiring event on Tuesday, June 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milwaukee, located at 7980 S. Market St. in Oak Creek.

There will be scheduled interviews due to a limited amount of space for the event. In addition, free personal pizza coupons will be given to anyone who completes an interview. Qualified candidates can apply through Indeed, Snagajob or through Lou Malnati’s website, according to a news release Thursday.