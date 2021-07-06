Lou Malnati’s to open Waukesha location next week

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, known for its iconic Chicago-style deep dish pizza, will open its fourth location in the Milwaukee area on Monday, July 12, at 2730 N. Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha.

The 1,800-square-foot location will offer carryout and delivery service only.

Lou Malnati’s is still looking to hire approximately 40 employees for the Waukesha location and is seeking delivery drivers, kitchen crew and phone staff for the new store.

“We’re excited to bring our authentic deep dish pizza to our Waukesha neighbors, and we’re grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response of customers who tell us they love our food, hospitality, and local family owned and operated approach,” said co-owner Marc Malnati.

Other Milwaukee-area Lou Malnati’s locations are in Brookfield, Fox Point and Greenfield.