Lou Malnati’s to open Greenfield location next week

Lou Malnati’s newest area location is opening soon, in Greenfield.

The store at 4751 S. 76th St. will begin its carryout and delivery service on Monday, Jan. 25, according to a news release.

It will be the Chicago-based deep dish pizza chain’s third location in the greater Milwaukee area and of those, the second to offer carryout and delivery only. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria made its first step into the local market in late 2019 with a carryout and delivery location in Fox Point and later opened a full-service restaurant at Brookfield Square in Brookfield in August last year.

The company’s recent expansion is part of larger plans to open two to three full-service restaurants and four to five carryout and delivery stores across the Milwaukee area over three to five years, owner Marc Malnati told BizTimes Milwaukee during an October 2019 interview.

“We’re excited to bring our authentic deep dish pizza to the Greenfield area and serve the local community,” said owner Marc Malnati in a recent statement. “Our partners and dairy farmers in Wisconsin have been critical to our success and we’ve been sourcing our cheese from the same vendors for nearly 50 years.”

The 2,000-square-foot storefront, located adjacent to Starbucks and near Kopp’s Frozen Custard, does not have a dining room, but will offer curbside pick-up, no-contact delivery, and drop off catering services. The company is in the process of hiring approximately 50 local employees, including kitchen crew, phone staff and delivery drivers.

Malnati said the company is “fortunate to be expanding during these unprecedented times,” referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impact on the restaurant industry.

“We’re committed to providing jobs at our restaurants and supporting the local economy,” he said.

Beginning Jan. 25, hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.