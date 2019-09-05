Lou Malnati’s announces Fox Point location opening plans

Beginning this winter, Milwaukeeans will no longer have to cross state lines for their Lou Malnati’s pizza fix.

The popular Chicago-style deep dish pizza chain on Wednesday announced it will officially open its first Wisconsin location in early December at 8799 N. Port Washington Road at the Riverpoint Village Shopping Center in Fox Point.

The 2,000-square-foot Lou Malnati’s store will offer carryout, delivery and catering services, but no sit-down dining.

Plans for the former Pizzanetto space were first proposed in June. After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations with the village, those plans have been finalized and construction is underway, the company said.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company plans to hire approximately 45 local employees at the Fox Point location, and said it will host a hiring event in the coming weeks.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria operates 56 Chicago-area locations and three in Arizona, serving its “World Famous Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza” as well as thin crust pizza, salads, pasta and sandwiches.

The company was founded in 1971 by Lou Malnati himself, and is now led by Lou’s son, Marc Malnati.

Although this marks the company’s first step into the Wisconsin market, it has longtime ties with its northern neighbor, Malnati said.

“We’ve been sourcing our cheese from the same vendors in Wisconsin for nearly 50 years,” he said. “Our partners up here have been critical to our success. Eventually we’re hoping to have several locations in the Milwaukee area, including at least one restaurant.”

The Malnati family’s pizza history dates back to 1943 when Rudy Malnati, Sr., managed and later became partner of the original Pizzeria Uno, where deep dish pizza began in Chicago.

Malnati’s son, Rudy Malnati Jr., owns Chicago-based Pizano’s Pizza & Pasta, which opened its first Milwaukee location in October.