Lou Malnati’s Brookfield location sets opening date

Opening for curbside and delivery only, with dine-in starting September

Chicago-based deep dish pizza chain Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is gearing up to open its second Milwaukee-area location in less than a year.

The new full-service restaurant is slated to open Aug. 3 at 15795 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield, which is the former Stir Crazy restaurant building at Brookfield Square, according to a news release.

It will initially limit service to curbside to-go, contactless delivery and drop-off catering, but dine-in service is expected to begin in early September.

“We’re excited to open our second location in Wisconsin and become part of the Brookfield community,” said owner Marc Malnati. “We want to support the local economy by providing jobs at our restaurants.”

The restaurant plans to hire approximately 100 local employees, including bartenders, bussers, cashiers, delivery drivers, dishwashers, hosts, kitchen crew, kitchen supervisor, phone staff, restaurant manager and servers.

Lou Malnati’s made its first step into the Milwaukee market late last year with a carryout-and- delivery-only location in Fox Point. The company in December submitted plans to the City of Greenfield to open another carryout-only location, at 4751 S. 76th St.

In an interview with BizTimes Milwaukee in October, Malnati said the company plans to open “two to three restaurants and about four or five carryout and delivery stores” across the Milwaukee area over the next three to five years.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria operates 56 Chicago-area locations and three in Arizona, serving its “World Famous Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza” as well as thin crust pizza, salads, pasta and sandwiches. The company has reopened all dining rooms at its Chicago locations, with a number of new health and safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

When the 7,750-square-foot Brookfield pizzeria opens to the public in September, its 160-person seating capacity will be reduced and tables will be separated by six feet to allow for proper social distancing, the company said.

The space includes private event rooms, as well as an outdoor patio with limited seating and a full bar.

“The health and safety of our team and our customers remains our number one priority as we open in Brookfield and continue to serve our guests in the Milwaukee area,” said Malnati.

Starting Aug. 3, Lou Malnati’s in Brookfield will be open Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The company will hold hiring events this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at its kiosk at Brookfield Square, and on Monday at its Brookfield restaurant location.