Lou Malnati’s planning restaurant in Brookfield, carry-out location in Greenfield

Just ahead of opening its first Wisconsin location in Fox Point, popular Chicago-based deep dish pizza chain Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is rolling out plans for additional locations, in Brookfield and Greenfield.

The company plans to open a full-service restaurant next summer in the former Stir Crazy restaurant building at Brookfield Square. The Stir Crazy restaurant closed in July after 11 years in business at the 15795 W. Bluemound Road location.

Lou Malnati’s pizzeria in 7,750-square-foot building will seat more than 180 diners, according to its website.

Lou Malnati’s Brookfield restaurant is its first full-service restaurant planned for the Milwaukee area.

In addition, Lou Malnati’s plans to open a carry-out location at 4751 S. 76 St. in the City of Greenfield, according to Plan Commission documents. The 2,000-square-foot space shares a multi-tenant commercial building with Starbucks, AT&T and Athletico.

Site plans will be reviewed by the city on Dec. 10. A target opening date has yet to be determined.

Greenfield is the second carry-out location Lou Malnati’s has planned for the Milwaukee-area, joining its Fox Point location, which will open on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 8799 N. Port Washington Road at Riverpoint Village Shopping Center.

In an interview with BizTimes Milwaukee in October, owner Marc Malnati said the company plans to open “two to three restaurants and about four or five carryout and delivery stores” across the Milwaukee area over the next three to five years.

The company was not immediately available for comment today about plans for its Brookfield and Greenfield locations.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria operates 56 Chicago-area locations and three in Arizona, serving its “World Famous Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza” as well as thin crust pizza, salads, pasta and sandwiches.

The company was founded in 1971 by Lou Malnati, and it is now led by Lou’s son, Marc Malnati.