Stir Crazy in Brookfield has permanently closed

Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill at Brookfield Square has closed its doors after 11 years in business.

The closure comes after the restaurant, listed as TJG Wisconsin LLC, was ordered to surrender the premises during a July 8 eviction hearing in Waukesha County Circuit Court. The plaintiff in the small claims case is listed as Brookfield Square Parcel LLC, according to court records.

Stir Crazy on July 2nd announced via Facebook that it would close for dinner service that evening due to a water main break. Its Facebook page now lists its hours as “Permanently Closed” and phone calls to the restaurant were not answered.

The Dallas-based company opened its Brookfield location in 2008. It currently operates three other locations, in Florida, Illinois and Missouri.