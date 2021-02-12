Lou Malnati’s plans Waukesha location for carryout and delivery

In the midst of its expansion in the Milwaukee area, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria has leased a space in Waukesha, according to a news release from Colliers International Wisconsin, and plans to open a carryout and delivery location there, according to the real estate broker who handled the deal.

The 1,888-square-foot storefront is located in a multi-tenant retail building at 2720 N. Grandview Boulevard, with a Starbucks drive-thru, Verizon store and Great Clips salon. The space leased by Lou Malnati’s previously housed a Firehouse Subs restaurant, which opened in 2019 for only about a year.

John Kardelis, senior vice president at Colliers’s Milwaukee office, brokered the deal. He said Lou Malnati’s plans to open a carryout and delivery location at the Waukesha site.

The Chicago-based deep dish pizza chain declined to comment on the lease.

“We don’t have any details to share about new spaces at this time,” said marketing manager Natalie Levy in an email.

She said the company is focused on the recent opening of its Greenfield carryout-delivery store, at 4751 S. 76th Street. It’s the third Lou Malnati’s in greater Milwaukee, alongside its carryout-delivery store in Fox Point and full-service restaurant in Brookfield.

The company entered the local market in 2019 with plans to open two to three full-service restaurants and four to five carryout-delivery stores over three to five years, owner Marc Malnati told BizTimes Milwaukee in October of 2019.