Local coffee roaster opens sixth location, in Shorewood

Fiddleheads owner says Shorewood expansion was a decade in the making

Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters will open its newest location on Jan. 11.

Located in Shorewood at the corner of North Oakland Avenue and East Lake Bluff Boulevard, the new cafe will be Fiddleheads’ sixth Milwaukee-area location, and a relocation of its Bayshore cafe, which closed in July.

The Thiensville-based coffee roaster and bakery currently has shops in Thiensville, Cedarburg, Mequon, Grafton and Menomonee Falls. Its move into Shorewood has been a long time coming after 25 years in business.

“We’ve been looking for the right location in the Shorewood area for over a decade,” said Ray Marcy, co-owner of Fiddleheads. “Shorewood has been key to our expansion plans, but we had been unable to find the perfect spot until this unique space came into the picture.”

The cafe occupies a former Sherwin-Williams store space at 4334 N. Oakland Ave. Marcy said discussions with the building’s owner, Derek Grams, began more than a year ago.

Fiddleheads worked with the Village of Shorewood to move the project forward. Construction included a new three-season patio on the north side of the building, with seating and a fire pit.

“We’re delighted that Fiddleheads has joined the Shorewood community,” said village president Allison Rozek. “We all believe Fiddleheads will be a great addition to an already vibrant business and residential area.”

Fiddleheads serves coffee beverages, bakery items, and a full breakfast and lunch menu. Its cafes are open for in-person service as well as online ordering through its new mobile app, which launched in September.

The company has a couple more projects in the works. Last summer, it announced plans to open a cafe in the new BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee, and it acquired a vacant retail building on North Avenue in Wauwatosa for another new cafe.