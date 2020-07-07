Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters to open location at BMO Tower

Insider OnlyIndustriesReal EstateRestaurantsFiddleheads Coffee Roasters to open location at BMO TowerBy Maredithe Meyer - Jul 7, 2020 11:55 amShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin BMO Tower outdoor plaza. Photo courtesy of Amanda Marek/Irgens Partners Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters plans to open a location on the ground floor of the new BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee. Slated to open Dec. 1, the cafe will be situated near the lobby, occupying a…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates