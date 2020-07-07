Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters to open location at BMO Tower

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
BMO Tower outdoor plaza. Photo courtesy of Amanda Marek/Irgens Partners
Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters plans to open a location on the ground floor of the new BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee. Slated to open Dec. 1, the cafe will be situated near the lobby, occupying a…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer started as an intern reporter at BizTimes in summer 2015. She currently covers entertainment, sports, tourism and restaurants. In May 2017, she graduated with a journalism degree from Marquette University where she worked as an in-depth projects reporter for the Marquette Wire and Marquette Tribune.

