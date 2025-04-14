Work to add lights to east side of Hoan Bridge to begin this month

Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization Light the Hoan announced today that work to install lights on the east side of the Hoan Bridge, facing Lake Michigan, will begin this month.

The project is expected to be completed by June, the organization said.

Light the Hoan completed work to install lights on the west side of the Hoan Bridge in 2020.

In December, the organization said it had reached 90% of its $1.4 million fundraising goal to light the east side of the Hoan Bridge.

“Lighting the east side will extend the joy and visibility of this now-iconic landmark to even more people across the city,” the organization said in a press release. “It will captivate new audiences, including visitors to Discovery World and lakefront destinations like Henry Maier Festival Park, Lakeshore State Park, Veterans Park, and the South Shore Beer Garden. Boaters in Milwaukee’s harbor and passengers on incoming cruise ships will also be welcomed by the bridge’s brilliant display.”

“We’ve seen incredible momentum from the community, and we’re excited to bring the east side of the Hoan Bridge to life,” said Erika Smith, executive director of Light the Hoan. “Every donation and partnership has played a role in making this moment possible, and we’re optimistic about what’s ahead for both Light the Hoan and the entire Milwaukee community.

“The Hoan Bridge is more than a piece of infrastructure – it’s Milwaukee’s bridge,” Smith continued. “Over the past five years, it has become a symbol of our city’s resilience, progress, and creativity. This next phase of lighting is something we can all celebrate — as it will now be visible from Milwaukee’s south lakefront and even to those flying into the city.

“Our goal is to complete the project by June so that Milwaukee can enjoy a fully illuminated Hoan Bridge just in time for the city’s vibrant summer season filled with festivals, gatherings, and lakefront events,” Smith added. “We know how much this means to the city, and we’re working hard to make it a reality.”

