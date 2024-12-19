Login
Nonprofit

Light the Hoan nears completion of fundraising to light east side of bridge

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
The Hoan Bridge
Light the HoanErika Smith
Last updated

Nonprofit organization Light the Hoan announced Wednesday that it has reached 90% of its $1.4 million fundraising goal to light the east side of the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee.

The organization plans to light the east side of the bridge by the summer of 2025.

Light the Hoan completed work to install lights on the west side of the Hoan Bridge in 2020.

“Every dollar donated not only brings us closer to lighting the east side of the bridge but also supports local organizations and the missions that make Milwaukee extraordinary,” said Erika Smith, executive director of Light the Hoan.

