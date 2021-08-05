Direct Supply interns win Light the Hoan coding challenge

Interns at Direct Supply won Milwaukee’s first “Intern Challenge,” a bracket-style competition where the public voted on light shows designed by Milwaukee-area interns and displayed on the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge.

The light shows representing each company’s brand and culture were displayed over four days starting July 29.

Eight intern teams from local companies competed including Northwestern Mutual, American Family Insurance, Baird, Direct Supply, Kohl’s, Quarles & Brady, Rockwell Automation and We Energies.

During the competition, local interns learned to code light shows as a way to improve their own skills while demonstrating the city’s growing reputation as a hub for tech talent, according to Light The Hoan, an organization that raised $3.5 million to illuminate the Hoan bridge.

“This competition built something bigger than a few light shows – it demonstrated the level of access to opportunity in our city, fostered camaraderie among local businesses, and connected young professionals under the unity of art and technology,” Light the Hoan co-founder Michael Hostad said in a statement.

Direct Supply’s interns coded a light show that focused on the company’s employee-owners, including a nod to the six different inclusion groups within Direct Supply. The design also prominently displayed the color gold, which represents the golden age of seniors and reflects Direct Supply’s mission to bring what’s next to senior health care, according to a press release.

Direct Supply’s winning team of interns included Archit Mishra, Chandler Frakes, Doris Pan, Jacob Pinney, Jennifer O’Keefe and Sierra Thomas. The winning team also brought home the Intern Challenge trophy, which will remain at Direct Supply until another team is announced in the next competition.

“Working together, they had to not only define the message they wanted to express about Direct Supply, but also communicate it in a very unique medium. It’s an experience that they will not soon forget,” Directly Supply recruiting manager Wade Krogwold said in a statement.