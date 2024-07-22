Legacy Bakehouse to begin production at former Angelic Bakehouse site this month

Waukesha-based Legacy Bakehouse will begin production at its newest facility, the former Angelic Bakehouse building at 3275 E. Layton Ave. in Cudahy, by the end of the month.

Legacy Bakehouse is a developer and manufacturer of a range of baked snack components, including rye chips, garlic chips, bread sticks, pita chips, and more. The company is over 100 years old.

Legacy Bakehouse purchased the shuttered former Angelic Bakehouse facility for $5.5 million late last month, state records show. The new location will allow Legacy Bakehouse to grow its core business while adding new customers and products, according to a Monday announcement.

“Speed and quality. We took possession on June 27 and immediately began implementing our plan to start up operations, including implementing our quality and safety procedures to start production by the end of July,” said Peter Sardina, president of Legacy Bakehouse. “That combination of quality and speed is what our customers count on.”

Legacy Bakehouse was acquired by Chicago-based private equity firm Benford Capital Partners in 2023. An infusion of capital allowed the business to expand quickly by adding new leadership and employees, upgrading equipment, and expanding production capacity and capabilities.

“We acquired Legacy Bakehouse in 2023 as a platform in the food and consumer sector. The Angelic acquisition is the latest expansion of the Legacy platform,” said Brian Behm, principal at Benford Capital Partners. “The similar capabilities and proximity of the two facilities enable resource and best practice sharing to drive customer service, growth, and profitability.”

The former Angelic Bakehouse facility sits on four acres of land and has 42,000 square feet of production space. Built as a commercial bakery in 2013, the existing manufacturing equipment and similarity of operations enable rapid assimilation into the existing production footprint.