Former Angelic Bakehouse facility bought by Waukesha-based Legacy Bakehouse

The former Angelic Bakehouse
facility in Cudahy has been purchased by a Waukesha-based wholesale bakery owned by a private equity firm.
Legacy Bakehouse
, which provides leading brands, private label brands, contract manufacturers and foodservice, purchased the 4-acre property at 3275 E. Layton Ave. for $5.5 million.
The company, founded in 1917, lists several products on its website including bread crumbs, breadsticks and rye chips, among others. Its current location is at N8 W22100 Johnson Drive in Waukesha.
Legacy Bakehouse did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Last year, Legacy Bakehouse was acquired
by Chicago-based private equity firm Benford Capital Partners.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though a 2023 statement said the company's existing leadership would remain in place.
Angelic Bakehouse shut down earlier this year
. The company, which made breads, rolls, wraps and other baked goods using sprouted grains, was owned by Ohio-based T. Marzetti Company
, part of Lancaster Colony Corp.
The husband-wife team who purchased Angelic Bakehouse in 2009, sold the business to Lancaster Colony Corp. in a $35 million deal in 2016
.
T. Marzetti Company decided to “exit the Angelic business” after the bakery’s products did not meet financial expectations, according to a March statement.