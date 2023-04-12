Waukesha-based Legacy Bakehouse acquired by Chicago private equity firm

By
-
Legacy Bakehouse in Waukesha. Image courtesy of Google Maps.

Waukesha-based food manufacturer Legacy Bakehouse has been acquired by Chicago-based private equity firm Benford Capital Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Peter Sardina, Legacy Bakehouse president, will continue leading the company after the acquisition. Founded in 1917, Legacy Bakehouse develops and manufactures baked snack ingredients including bagel chips, rye chips, pita chips, and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display