Cudahy-based Angelic Bakehouse shuts down

Cudahy-based Angelic Bakehouse, a wholesale bakery, had its last day of business earlier this week.

The company, which made breads, rolls, wraps and other baked goods using sprouted grains, was owned by Ohio-based T. Marzetti Company, part of Lancaster Colony Corp.

James Marino and Jenny Marino, the husband-wife team who purchased Angelic Bakehouse in 2009, sold the business to Lancaster Colony Corp. in a $35 million deal in 2016.

T. Marzetti Company decided to “exit the Angelic business” after the bakery’s products did not meet financial expectations, according to a statement issued Friday.

“Once we have worked through our existing inventory and fulfilled our commitments to retailers, the Angelic brand will no longer be sold in stores,” reads the statement.

The closure of Angelic Bakehouse, located at 3275 E. Layton Ave., affects 40 employees. Some of those employees were offered the opportunity to relocate and work at another T. Marzetti facility. Employees unable or uninterested in continuing to work for the company were provided with financial assistance and outplacement services, according to the statement.