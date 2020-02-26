Landmark Recovery plans inpatient treatment facility at former Post Acute Specialty Hospital

Drug and alcohol rehabilitation company Landmark Recovery plans to convert the former Post Acute Specialty Hospital of Milwaukee building into an inpatient recovery facility.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Landmark Recovery currently operates facilities in Oklahoma City, Lexington, Louisville and Carmel, Indiana.

It recently purchased the 155,945-square-foot shuttered hospital building at 5017 S. 110th St. in Greenfield for $4 million from an affiliate of Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Landmark Recovery chief operating officer Matt Boyle said the company plans to open the facility in 2021, pending licensing approvals.

Post Acute Specialty Hospital closed the former 62-bed hospital in April 2019.

“We are always on the lookout for properties that will allow us to serve new communities in need of addiction recovery help and, unfortunately, with the opioid crisis and overdose deaths so high, we are looking all across the United States,” Boyle said. “We look forward to transforming what used to be a Post Acute Specialty Hospital into a quality addiction treatment facility that will serve the greater Wisconsin population.”

Treatment programs offered through Landmark Recovery include inpatient treatment, medically assisted detox, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programs, SMART recovery and Seeking Safety therapy.

“Our focus is on providing affordable addiction health care to individuals in need and we aim to be integrated into local communities so that no one has to travel more than two hours for addiction treatment,” Boyle said.