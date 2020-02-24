Addiction treatment center operator buys former Greenfield hospital building

Post Acute Specialty Hospital closed in 2019

By
Lauren Anderson
-
The former Post Acute Specialty Hospital of Milwaukee building in Greenfield.
The former Post Acute Specialty Hospital of Milwaukee building in Greenfield.

Last updated on February 24th, 2020 at 04:19 pm

The operator of an alcohol and drug treatment center in Louisville has purchased the former Post Acute Specialty Hospital of Milwaukee building in Greenfield for $4 million.

Landmark Recovery of Louisville, LLC, which is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the 155,945-square-foot building at 5017 S. 110th St. from an affiliate of Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

The MPT affiliate purchased the building in September 2019 from Toledo, Ohio-based health care real estate investment firm Welltower Inc. for $2 million.

Post Acute Specialty Hospital closed the former 62-bed hospital in April 2019.

Landmark Recovery provides a medically assisted detox program as well as both inpatient and outpatient treatment programs at its Louisville location, according to its website. Landmark officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits, education and insurance for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism, history and African studies. In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with family and friends and seeing live music wherever she can.