Addiction treatment center operator buys former Greenfield hospital building

The operator of an alcohol and drug treatment center in Louisville has purchased the former Post Acute Specialty Hospital of Milwaukee building in Greenfield for $4 million.

Landmark Recovery of Louisville, LLC, which is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, bought the 155,945-square-foot building at 5017 S. 110th St. from an affiliate of Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

The MPT affiliate purchased the building in September 2019 from Toledo, Ohio-based health care real estate investment firm Welltower Inc. for $2 million.

Post Acute Specialty Hospital closed the former 62-bed hospital in April 2019.

Landmark Recovery provides a medically assisted detox program as well as both inpatient and outpatient treatment programs at its Louisville location, according to its website. Landmark officials could not immediately be reached for comment.