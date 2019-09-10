Former Post Acute Specialty Hospital of Milwaukee building sold for $2 million

The former Post Acute Specialty Hospital of Milwaukee building in Greenfield was sold for $2 million, according to state records.

An affiliate of Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust, Inc. purchased the 155,945-square-foot building from Toledo, Ohio-based health care real estate investment firm Welltower Inc.

The property is assessed at $11.1 million, according to city of Greenfield records.

Post Acute Specialty Hospital closed its 62-bed hospital at 5017 S. 110th St. in April. The Milwaukee hospital was part of Pennsylvania-based long-term acute care hospital network Post Acute Medical, LLC.

The hospital provided specialized medical care to acutely ill patients requiring extended recovery time after an acute care hospital stay.