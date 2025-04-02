Lake Lawn Resort names new chefs, unveils new menus

More articles about Lake Lawn Resort:

in Delavan unveiled new menus and announced the addition of executive chefand executive sous chef. Rossi is co-founder of Beloit-based Land2Shore LLC and previously served as executive sous chef for Noble House Little Palm Island Ltd. In Florida, as executive chef for Faro Blanco Resort & Marina in Marathon, Florida and as director of culinary operations and executive chef for Four Winds Casinos in New Buffalo, Michigan. Aranda previously served as executive sous chef for Pendry Hotels & Resorts in Chicago and as chef de cuisine for Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva. New menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner are now available at Lake Lawn Resort’s fine dining restaurant,. "This is the most exciting menu change I have been a part of since I began in my role here at the resort," said, general manager of Lake Lawn Resort. "These enhanced culinary offerings, along with the recent resort-wide remodel, underscores our commitment to continually elevate the guest experience, telling the resort's near 150-year history, and reinforcing Lake Lawn Resort as the premier lakeside destination in the region." The new menus are part of a $10 million renovation at Lake Lawn Resort, which included enhancements to guest accommodations, event spaces and leisure activities. People do not need to be resort guests to dine at Lake Lawn Resort.[caption id="attachment_610087" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]Tomahawk Berkshire Pork Chop is one of the items on the new menu for the 1878 on the Lake restaurant at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan.[/caption]